Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
(785) 562-3021
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae FitzGerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae L. FitzGerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae L. FitzGerald Obituary
Mae L. FitzGerald Mae FitzGerald, 97, Beattie, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Frankfort Community Care Home, Frankfort. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 23 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Beattie. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Survivors include her children, Mark FitzGerald, Meridian, KS, Ramona Gambone, Topeka, KS, John (Pam) FitzGerald, Beattie, Mary (Jack) Ratliff, Beattie; and five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial fund is established to the Frankfort Community Care Home. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now