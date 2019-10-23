|
Mae L. FitzGerald Mae FitzGerald, 97, Beattie, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Frankfort Community Care Home, Frankfort. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 23 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Beattie. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Survivors include her children, Mark FitzGerald, Meridian, KS, Ramona Gambone, Topeka, KS, John (Pam) FitzGerald, Beattie, Mary (Jack) Ratliff, Beattie; and five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial fund is established to the Frankfort Community Care Home. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019