Maejean Scott Jacobs 83 passed Sept 29th she was preceded in death by her husband Russell Jacobs her daughter Angela Connell, Survivors include 3 children Mark, Marcella and Michelle Scott, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Service at Half Day Cemetery pending.



