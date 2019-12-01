|
Mahala Francis Rabe Mahala Francis Rabe, age 99, passed away Wednesday night November 20, 2019 at her residence in Lenexa, KS. Mrs. Rabe was born April 22, 1920 on a farm near Humansville, MO to the late Arthur and Frances Honeyfield. She will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, KS.
During WWII, Mahala worked for Wilcox Electric in Kansas City, and then moved to Salina, Kansas where she began her life long career as an interior decorator. In 1997, Mahala was recognized as an "Honorary Alumna" by the President of Baker University for her work on their English Chapel. Mrs. Rabe moved to Topeka where she and her husband, Dean Rabe, founded the Sports Center entertainment facilities. Mahala also became very active at The First Methodist Church of Topeka helping found the Kaleidoscope program for grade schoolers and Lunch Bunch for mentally disabled community members. Throughout Mrs. Rabe's life she was known for her strong faith, active volunteer work, and social activities.
Mrs. Rabe was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Mrs. Rabe was predeceased by her husband, Dean Rabe, and grandson Cory Rabe. She leaves behind: a sister, Francis Lewis of Sun City, AZ; five children: Pricilla Keefer of Pawleys Island, SC; Sharyl Swanson of Olathe, KS; Mary Cordill of Naples, FL; Terry Rabe of Olathe, KS; and Kert Rabe of Overland Park, KS; 11 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019