Major Robert F. Layton

Major Robert F. Layton Obituary
Major Robert F. Layton Major Robert Frederick Layton, 85, of Denison, KS, went to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Holton Community Hospital.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in the Denison Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or VFW Post 1367 c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
