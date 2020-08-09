Rossville- Makalyn Isabelle Aubert 7 passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was born March 4th, 2013 in St. Louis, the daughter of Kenneth M. and Melissa A. Marple Aubert. Makalyn was diagnosed before she was born with Congenital Heart Defects. Her heart was backwards, on the right side of her chest and had only one pumping chamber. Makalyn was recently at SLCH for her 3rd heart surgery, the Fontan.
Makalyn just completed First grade at Rossville Grade School. Purple and turquoise are her two favorite colors. Makalyn's favorite food is queso! Her favorite movies are "Wonder" and "The Greatest Showman". Makalyn loved spending time with friends, playing T-Ball, eating at Qudoba and Texas Roadhouse, camping, going swimming, making bracelets for others. She loved school, especially her teachers. Makalyn enjoyed playing Uno, riding her go-cart, watching Paw Patrol, reading Junie B Jones books, texting, FaceTime, and calling people, riding her bike, and delivering May Day baskets. Makalyn especially loved dressing as a twin with Klaire, fishing with Kelby, Rossville cheerleaders and Jr Dawg cheer camps, and cooking treats to take to the neighbors. Her best buds were Milo, her Boston terrier and Otis and Boomer her two cats. Makalyn had a special way of attracting people to her and always Marched fourth(March 4th) to whatever life dealt her. Our little Hummingbird will truly be missed.
Makalyn could not be an organ donor, but the family encourages everyone to consider becoming one.
Makalyn is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Butch and Beth Marple, Art Dawson, Hermina and Dave Hawley, James Aubert, Leonard and Minnie Kuehler.
Survivors include her parents Kenneth and Melissa Aubert, siblings Kelby and Klaire of Rossville, grandparents Ben and Carol Marple, Wakarusa, Marvin and Betty Aubert, St. Marys, great grand-mother Henrietta Aubert, St. Marys, Uncle Keith(Jenna) Aubert; Aunt Molly(David) Drimmel; and Uncle Jay Marple; cousins Bailey, Isaac, and Keira Aubert, Carter, Ruby, and Mabel Drimmel.
Although Mass of Christian Burial will be private it will be live-streamed and taped and will be available on Makalyn's page on the Piper Funeral Home's Website on Monday August 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Family and Friends are invited to pay their respects to Makalyn and her family by driving through St. Stanislaus Catholic Church parking lot after 12:00 P.M on Monday (please enter the North drive and exit the far South drive). The family also encourages you to visit the Simmerwell Family Cemetery (located east of 5524 SW 85th Street) there will be Makalyn signs marking the drive to pay your respects in the weeks to come. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Coopers Cause Foundation (a foundation that has helped the family with Makalyn's medical bills) or in Makalyn's name for a piece of playground equipment for the Rossville Grade School and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS 66536. To leave online condolences, please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com