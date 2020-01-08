|
Makayla Marie Lake Makayla Marie Lake, 11, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Makayla will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Cremation will follow the visitation and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Makayla's favorite color was purple and her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. To honor her memory, the family requests you wear something purple or Dallas Cowboys apparel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66606.
To view Makayla's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
