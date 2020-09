Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

Share Manuel's life story with friends and family

Manuel Lee Jackson, Sr., 76, of Bushong, Kansas passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.



Mr. Jackson is survived by daughters, Gloria Brown (Jimmy) and Sara Jackson; son, Daniel Lee Jackson; brother, Manford Jackson and 12+ grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store