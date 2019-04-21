Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Manuel Vargas Jr. Obituary
Manuel Vargas, Jr. Manuel Joseph Vargas, Jr., 75, Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 17, 2019.

Manuel was born September 22, 1943, in Topeka, the son of Manuel and Emily Terrones Vargas. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor in Fine Arts at the University of Kansas. Manuel was an interior designer and Vice President of Vargas Fine Furniture. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Parish. He was a member of the International Society of Interior Design, listed many times in the Who's Who of interior designers. Manuel was an avid Jayhawk fan.

Manuel is survived by his son, Christopher; grandchildren, Alyssa, Shane and Preston; brother, John Vargas; cousin, Eloise Flores; niece, Maura Vargas; grandnephew, Kieran Lutz; and friend, Carol Needham. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Vargas; and grandnephew, Wyatt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
