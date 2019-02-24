Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Marc R. Drayer

Marc R. Drayer Obituary
Marc R. Drayer Marc R. Drayer, 65, of Topeka, passed away on February 18, 2019.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
