Marc R. Drayer Marc R. Drayer, 65, of Topeka, passed away on February 18, 2019.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019