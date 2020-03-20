|
Marc Tanking Marc William Tanking, 44, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Marc is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Eli, Addie and Mallory; parents, Jerry and Denise Tanking; sisters, Macy Tanking and Alicia Griffin (Charlie); grandmother, Helen Williams.
Due to Covid-19, service and inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children's education fund, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Full obituary may be viewed online at
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020