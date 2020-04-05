|
Marca D. Amos Marca D. Amos, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born January 31, 1934 in Wilson, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ruby and May (Skaggs) Copeland.
Marca attended Washburn University. She was employed by Dr. Ben Powell, Dr. Sherwood and Dr. Graham's office as an LPN. She later was employed by Stormont-Vail Hospital as an RN for 19 years before retiring. She was a member of Berryton Baptist Church.
Marca married Ernest "Ernie" Amos on March 12, 1977 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include children, Mark Fischer of Topeka, Joe (Julie) Amos of Topeka and Donna Goodell of Washington, four grandchildren, Erin, Justine, Zak and Becky, six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Fiona, Luke, Anna Kate, Eivin and Charley and her sister, Gwen Medlock of Tucson, Arizona.
Marca was preceded in death by her twin sons, George and Randy.
As per Marca's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Hoyt Cemetery at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020