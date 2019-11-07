|
Marcelina O. (Ortiz) Juarez Marcelina O. Juarez, 86, of Topeka, died on November 5, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on April 25, 1933 the daughter of Domingo and Joaquina (Ortiz) Ortiz.
Marcelina worked as a self-employed Housekeeper working for several prominent doctors in the Potwin area for over 60 years.
Marcelina was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and supported the food sales for the Fiesta. She loved cats, working outdoors, walking, and watching the birds. Marcelina was a quiet and humble woman who had a very strong faith and was a prayerful woman. She adored her family and spent much of her time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She married Manuel "Rito" Juarez. He survives. She is also survived by her children, Rose Sandoval, Bennie Juarez, Reuben (Karin) Juarez, Andy Juarez and Edward (Julia) Juarez all of Topeka, and Cindy (Dave) Leonard of Berryton, a sister, Rachelle Vega-Retana, and a brother Phillip Ortiz both of Topeka, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Larry, Victor, Johnny, Cato and Genaro "Hank" and by her son Paul Juarez in 2005.
Marcelina was cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or the CAT Association and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019