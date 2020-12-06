Marcella Wennihan, 96, of Topeka, passed away December 3, 2020 at the Kelly House in Meriden.
She was born in Grinnell, Kansas on October 22, 1924 the daughter of John and Frances (Depperschmidt) Wagoner.
She was a drapery maker for the Design Forum for several years prior to her retirement.
Marcella was a member of Mater Dei Assumption Church where she helped with funeral dinners and also volunteered at Let's Help Inc. She enjoyed tole painting, making quilts, reading and crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helped raise her granddaughters, Amy and Sarah.
She married George E. Wennihan in Hutchinson on August 23, 1942. He predeceased her on July 6, 1992. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Georgia Woods and Sheryl Wennihan. Marcella is survived by three sons, Tom (Mary Lou) Wennihan of Danbury, Iowa, Tim Wennihan of Jacksonville, FL., Steve Wennihan of Phoenix, AZ., and three daughters, Karen (Gene) Heinen of Meriden, Jeanine (Tommy) Brandenburgh of Topeka and Robin (Marvin) Tibbs of Topeka, and a sister, Delores Troyer of Hutchinson, KS., 20 grandchilren, 35 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Curtis Heinen and Nathan Wells.
Marcella will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
.