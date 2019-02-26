|
|
|
Marcella (Marci) Marie Tarrant died on February 23, 2019. She was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to Orville W. and Tresa Anderson Busey. Marci graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. She lived in Colorado for many years. Marci completed 33 years of service with the federal government and retired as the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity & Diversity Director for Kansas, Missouri, and western Illinois, and Certified Federal Mediator. She was a member of the National Political Science Honor Society, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Society for Human Resource Management, the Topeka Public Library Board, the Mayor's (Topeka) Council on Diversity, KanCare Board, the Kansas Guardianship Program, and Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Marci's parents and her brother, Orville (Butch) D. Busey, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Keena M. B. Tarrant of Kansas, and her god granddaughter Amiah Clearwater of Kansas, and close family friend Lori Andreason of Kansas whom she was a guardian to. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in the Mausoleum at 801 SW Westchester Road, Topeka, Kansas. To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com Marcella Marcella Marie Marie "Marci" Marci Tarrant Tarrant
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
