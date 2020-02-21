Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Marcella Montgomery


1916 - 2020
Marcella Montgomery Obituary
Marcella Montgomery Marcella Catherine Montgomery, Topeka, Kansas, passed away February 20, 2020, at 103 years of age.

The Daughters of Isabella will lead a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Monday, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Marcella's family will greet friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home where a parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Marcella's full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition and can be found online at

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
