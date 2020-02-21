|
Marcella Montgomery Marcella Catherine Montgomery, Topeka, Kansas, passed away February 20, 2020, at 103 years of age.
The Daughters of Isabella will lead a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Monday, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Marcella's family will greet friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home where a parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Marcella's full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition and can be found online at
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020