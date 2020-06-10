Marcia Ackerman
Marcia Ackerman Marcia Sue Ackerman, 67, Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Marcia was born August 23, 1952, in the San Francisco, California Bay Area at Hamilton Air Field. She taught gifted education for 32 years in Lawrence, Perry-Lecompton and Kansas City, Kansas. In 1981, she met the love of her life, Daniel Devlin. They married in 1984 and shared the joyous years of raising together their children, Oliver and Laura. Her greatest love was being a mother and supporting her children.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Daniel Devlin of Lawrence; children, Oliver Devlin (Stephanie Phan) of Lawrence, Laura Devlin of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; brother, Ron Ackerman of Vian, Oklahoma; niece, Sarah Ackerman (Andrew Hale) of Olathe, Kansas; and great-niece, Mary Kate Hale of Olathe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Laverta Ackerman, and sister-in-law, Mary Ackerman.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave, Topeka KS 66616, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Marcia will be privately inurned in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distance and masks are required in the Church.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
