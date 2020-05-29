Marcus A. Lloyd Marcus Alan Lloyd, 61, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Survivors include three sisters, LeAnn Burch, Brenda (Tony) Amoroso, and Elizabeth Rake and nephew, Hank Burch (Kristi Russell).
Graveside service will be 1pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Marc will lie instate after 12noon Monday, June 1, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, with visitation from 5-6:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to TARC, 2701 SW Randolph Topeka, KS 66611. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Marc's family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.