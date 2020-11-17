1/
Marcus L. Bayless
Marcus L. Bayless, 69, of Topeka, KS, passed away after a short battle with cancer on November 14, 2020. Born November 11, 1951 to Marvin and Venetta Henery Bayless, Marcus lived his whole like in Topeka. He was a graduate of Topeka West High School, and later, Washburn University. Marcus worked as a computer specialist for The State of Kansas for 37 years before retiring.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Marlys Arnold (Stan) of Leawood, KS; Marisa Hoke (John) of O'Neill, Nebraska; two nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins.

Marcus will be laid to rest in Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo, KS. Due to community health concerns, no memorial service is planned.

Memorial contributions will be collected by the family for future direction.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
