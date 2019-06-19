Home

Margaret Ann (Arredondo) Lee

Margaret Ann (Arredondo) Lee Obituary
Margaret Ann (Arredondo) Lee Margaret Ann Lee, 74, of Buhler, formerly of Topeka, died June 17, 2019, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born on July 1, 1944, to Manuel and Vicky (Gomez) Arredondo, in Topeka.

Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, attending barbeque get togethers, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.

Margaret is survived by: daughter, Michelle (Mark) Moore, Hutchinson; sons, Manuel (Christon) Shughart, Mark Shughart, and Michael Shughart, all of Topeka; brothers, Manuel (Delores) Arredondo, Jr., Daniel (Jo) Arredondo, Sr., and Edward (Laura) Arredondo, Sr.; sisters, Diane (Joe) Morris and Juanita Lutz; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Darrel Lutz.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Andy Addis officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to service time on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Margaret Ann Lee Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
