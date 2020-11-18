Margaret E. "Maggie" (Hazard) Beers, 90, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
Maggie was born September 13, 1930, in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Marguerite Violet (Hahn) Hazard and Stuart Gray Hazard.
Maggie was a life-long resident of Topeka where she attended Randolph Elementary, Boswell Junior High School and Topeka High School (class of 1948). She graduated from the University of Kansas, School of Business in 1952.
Maggie married Ray Beers, Jr. August 15, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2018.
Maggie was a life-long member of Central Congregation United Church of Christ, where she had served as Sunday school teacher, Moderator and various council positions. She was also a member of the Topeka Junior League, Chapter GJ PEO, and Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae and served each as President.
Through her Junior League volunteer activities, Maggie became involved in the Topeka Association for Retarded Children (TARC) and subsequently devoted many years to the incorporation and development of Sheltered Living, Inc. She organized the first Festival of Trees which continues to be Sheltered Living's primary fund raising activity. Her devotion to the welfare of those with developmental disabilities was the source of much recognition including the Junior League's Gold Rose Award, the Jefferson Award, and the designation of one of Sheltered Living's buildings as the Maggie Beers Training Center.
Maggie served as President of the Brewster Place Board for three terms during her fourteen year membership. Other board positions included the Regional Development Disabilities Council, Community Resources Council, Family Service and Guidance Center, Community Youth Home and the Stormont Vail Foundation.
Maggie is survived by her three sons: Ray Beers, II (Sureyya Yargic) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and his children, Justin Beers and Brenna Beers-Poe (Brian) of Minneapolis, MN: Greg Beers (Diana) of Port Charlotte, FL and their son, Jeremy Beers (Erica) of Houston, TX and daughters, Desiree Harvey and Tabitha Benbrook (Brian) and their families all of Bartlesville, OK and David Beers (Marla) of Wakarusa, KS and his sons, Paul Beers of Topeka and Nathan Beers (Chanda) of Wakarusa. She also leaves behind 11 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her only brother, Dr. Stuart Gray Hazard, Jr. DVM.
Honoring Maggie's request, cremation is planned. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.
Interment of Maggie's cremated remains will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, KS next to her beloved husband, Ray Beers, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltered Living, Inc. 3401 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS, 66611.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.