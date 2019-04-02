|
|
Margaret Horton DATELINE: WELLINGTON, KS - Margaret Horton, of Wellington, KS, died Friday, March 29 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice after a short illness. Margaret loved spending time with her family, traveling to Texas and North Carolina to visit her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed attending summer musicals and movies with her close circle of friends. Margaret's joys also included reading, gardening and working on her house.
Margaret embraced others. She spent 15 years working as the administrative coordinator for UKSM, a Ryan White program. Her key responsibilities included organizing the dental clinic, where she made many friends, and playing a significant role in planning and executing fundraising events. She valued the time spent and relationships made through her work. She was a hard worker who was never afraid of a challenge.
As a resident of Wellington for more than 50 years, she made a positive impact on many lives, especially her daughters'. She was very active in her community, volunteering for many organizations including First Christian Church, the Chisholm Trail Museum, the Wellington Planning commission, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters among others. She was a member of the Kansas Heartland Girl Scout leadership, youth softball coach, Sunday school teacher, and school secretary. Every year, she looked forward to her role in hiding the Wheat Festival Medallion.
She is predeceased by her father, R. Dean Pressler, and mother, Marjorie Presser.
Margaret's survivors include her daughters, Terri Rehkop and husband John of Huntersville, NC and Traci Horton of The Colony, TX and grandchildren, Audrey Loub, Benjamin Loub, and Brady Rehkop. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Gonzalez (Frank) and brothers, James Pressler (Margene), William Pressler (Marcene), and Daniel Pressler (Charlotte).
Margaret will be missed by all who loved her. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at First Christian Church of Wellington, KS.
Memorials may be given to Chisholm Trial Museum or Central and Western Kansas . Contributions may be mailed or left with the funeral home.
To share a memorial or to leave condolences, please visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cornejo Day Funeral Home & Crematory, Wellington, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019