|
|
Margaret (Bayless) Jagger Margaret Bayless Jagger, 97, Minneapolis, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, John, James, and Craig Jagger.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 1 at the First Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church, Ottawa County Historical Museum, or Rock City.
www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019