Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Family Funeral Home - Minneapolis
405 Argyle
Minneapolis, KS 67467
(785) 392-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jagger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Bayless) Jagger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret (Bayless) Jagger Obituary
Margaret (Bayless) Jagger Margaret Bayless Jagger, 97, Minneapolis, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, John, James, and Craig Jagger.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 1 at the First Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church, Ottawa County Historical Museum, or Rock City.

www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now