Scranton--Margaret Karen Fischer, 83, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas.
Funeral services for Karen will be at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm this evening at the funeral chapel. Cremation will follow services and private family inurnment will be at a later date. If attending the visitation or service, please wear a face mask. Memorial contributions for Karen may be made to Ronald McDonald House, sent in care of Feltner Funeral home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Full obit and condolences for the family at feltnerfuneralhome.com
