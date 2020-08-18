1/
Margaret Karen Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scranton--Margaret Karen Fischer, 83, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas.

Funeral services for Karen will be at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm this evening at the funeral chapel. Cremation will follow services and private family inurnment will be at a later date. If attending the visitation or service, please wear a face mask. Memorial contributions for Karen may be made to Ronald McDonald House, sent in care of Feltner Funeral home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Full obit and condolences for the family at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved