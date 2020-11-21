Margaret Louis Cianciarulo, beloved mother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 14th, 2020. Margo is survived by her son Nicklaus CIanciarulo and family; daughter Anna Johnson, husband Dave, and grandchildren Isaac, Gabby, Abraham, and Noah; Brother John Landon and family; Sister Mary Best and family.



Margo retired after 30 plus years at SWB/ATT, she then spent 10 plus years at the Kansas State Legislature. Throughout her life she served others as a Eucharistic Minister and through Meals on Wheels.



Services will be held at Most Pure Heart of Mary November 24th at 10am.



If you would like to make a memorial donation please send to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas c/o Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.



