Margaret Louise Schrader Margaret Louise Schrader died December 25, 2019 with family at her side in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 83. She was cremated. Services are planned for a later date in Corpus Christi, Texas and in Osage City, Kansas.
Margaret ("Maggie") was born October 30, 1936 in Osage County, Kansas to Homer L. and Helen I. (Markley) Schrader. She was the 4th of five children. Homer and Helen raised their family on a grain and livestock farm just west of Osage City. Maggie was a 4th-Generation Kansan.
Maggie graduated from Osage City High School. She married Billy D. Persinger, Sr. in July, 1954. They divorced in 1974. Maggie married Rev. Duane Bazil in 1975. They divorced in 1980. She married Johnny Bert Kerr in 1983. He died in 1997.
Maggie's entire adult life was dedicated to her four sons, Billy, Jr., Ricky Lynn, David Wayne, and Scott Edward (Louise), all of whom survive her, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She held various clerical positions, both full- and part-time over the years, but focused her time on raising a family and playing the organ and piano in the Presbyterian Church. She instilled in her sons a deep appreciation of music, an ethic of hard work, as well as the belief in, and practice of, the "Golden Rule".
Maggie loved the ocean, having lived on Bermuda Island and on the Gulf of Mexico at Corpus Christi, Texas. She enjoyed travelling, fishing, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed photography, chronicling the lives of her family in photos, as well as passing on family history in her stories.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings Leroy Schrader, Wayne Schrader, Eva Lee (Schrader) Alvis, and Stephen Schrader.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020