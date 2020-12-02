Margaret Mary (Helget) Umscheid, 83, of Tecumseh, died November 27, 2020. She was born in Flush, Kansas on July 19, 1937 the daughter of Leo Sr. and Irene (Unterberger) Helget. She graduated from Flush High School in 1955. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Margaret married Carrol Umscheid on July 20, 1955 in Flush, KS, and moved to Topeka in 1958, where she babysat for over 50 years. Carrol Umscheid preceded her in death after 58 years of marriage. Their daughter, Rose (Ron) Cody of Fayetteville, AR., sons Dale of Tecumseh, Brian of Topeka, and grandsons, Chad (Kathy) Cody and Elijah Umscheid-Houser survive. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Jr. and Dennis (Swede) Helget. Margaret will lie in state on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., where her family will receive friends. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or any other animal rescue of your choice and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Ks. 66603. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Margaret Mary (Helget) Umscheid