Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burlingame Federated Church
Burlingame, KS
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burlingame Federated Church
Burlingame, KS
Service
Following Services
Scranton Cemetery
Scranton, KS
Margaret N. Weems Margaret N. Weems, 93, Burlingame, Kansas passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Scranton Cemetery, Scranton, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
