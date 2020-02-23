|
Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel Margaret Wilkins "Nannie" Esquibel, 100, was born on October 25, 1919 and transitioned this life on January 31, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mike" Augustine Esquibel; a daughter, Betty Jeanne Esquibel-Neal; 2 grandsons, Daryl Stephen Neal and Brett DeWayne Neal, Sr.; a sister, Mary Francis Wilkins and a brother, Quincy Joe Wilkins, Jr.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Dorcelyn Esquibel-Miller, Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; 2 great-great-great grandchildren and 1 niece, Shirley Wheat.
A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1st, 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Crest Seventh Day Adventist church, 3225 S.E. Adams Street, Topeka, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020