Margarite Louise Hinkle, 94, of Mayetta, KS passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born June 7, 1926 in Atchison, KS, the daughter of Albert John "Bud" and Clara (Morgan) Keeler.
Margarite attended Horton schools. She was a homemaker and volunteered as a Candy-Striper for Horton Hospital and Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth. She was also a Cub Scout Leader and was a true lover of Polka Dance, gardening and wildlife. Margarite was a born-again Christian.
She was married to Merrill Joe Hinkle November 21, 1949 in Horton, KS. Merrill survives of the home. Margarite is also survived by her sons; Bruce Hinkle (Georgette) of Mayetta, KS and Morris Hinkle (Janis) of Topeka, KS; her daughter, Linda Mortimer (Harold) of Derby, KS; her brother, A.J. "Sonny" Keeler, Jr. of Whiting, KS; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Joe Hinkle and her sister, Betty Ohlsen.
Memorial Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Cancer Society
c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
