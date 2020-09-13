1/
Margarite L. (Keeler) Hinkle
1926 - 2020
Margarite Louise Hinkle, 94, of Mayetta, KS passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born June 7, 1926 in Atchison, KS, the daughter of Albert John "Bud" and Clara (Morgan) Keeler.

Margarite attended Horton schools. She was a homemaker and volunteered as a Candy-Striper for Horton Hospital and Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth. She was also a Cub Scout Leader and was a true lover of Polka Dance, gardening and wildlife. Margarite was a born-again Christian.

She was married to Merrill Joe Hinkle November 21, 1949 in Horton, KS. Merrill survives of the home. Margarite is also survived by her sons; Bruce Hinkle (Georgette) of Mayetta, KS and Morris Hinkle (Janis) of Topeka, KS; her daughter, Linda Mortimer (Harold) of Derby, KS; her brother, A.J. "Sonny" Keeler, Jr. of Whiting, KS; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Joe Hinkle and her sister, Betty Ohlsen.

Memorial Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
