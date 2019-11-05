|
Margery E. (Logan) Blythe Dover-Margery E. Blythe, 86, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Alma Manor with family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Dover Federated Church. Interment will be in the Dover Cemetery. Mrs. Blythe will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Dover Federated Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wabaunsee or Shawnee County 4H or the Dover Community Foundation Scholarship fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019