Margie Ann (Walters) McGivern
1936 - 2020
Margie Ann (Walters) McGivern, 84, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She was born June 24, 1936, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Wilamina (Graf) Walters. She graduated from the Girls Catholic High School of Hays in 1954.

Mrs. McGivern was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Margie married John "Jack" F. McGivern, II on June 23, 1956 in Hays, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband Jack McGivern; her children, John (Sheila) McGivern, Mark McGivern, Lisa (Scott) Belden, Tim McGivern, Lynn (Karry) McGivern, Amy McGivern, Greg (Audrey) McGivern, BJ (Julie) McGivern and Ryan (Katrina) McGivern; 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Darlene Walters and Becky Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Toni Schuckman and Theresa Gallagher; her brother, Tom Walters and her granddaughter, Mia Miyamoto.

Margie was a fantastic homemaker, an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling with the Women's Catholic Bowling League. Most of all Margie loved her family and Mia's puppy Minga.

The family will greet friends at 5:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW. 17th Street, Topeka, KS, 66604 www.mphm.com. Private family interment will follow. The Mass will be broadcasted at https://mphm.com/home/livestream.

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Mia Miyamoto Scholarship Fund at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
AUG
17
Rosary
06:00 PM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
