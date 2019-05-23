|
|
Margie L. Jordan Margie Linn Jordan, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019 at home in Topeka.
Margie was born October 28, 1936 in Huntingdon, TN., the daughter of William and Vidia Cobb.
After high school, she met the love of her life, Joe Jordan, and they were married on November 19, 1955. Her husband of 63 wonderful years survives. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Mark and Nancy Jordan, Randy and Ginger Jordan, all of Topeka, Robert and Andrea Jordan, Auburn, GA; grandchildren, Sean and Natalie Keating, Olathe, Jacqueline Jordan, Lenexa, Tyler Jordan and fiance' Mackenzie O'Brien, Kamron Jordan, all of Topeka, and Chelsea Mays and Brandon Jordan, Auburn, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Bula Lee and Marvin Edwards.
She was looking forward to having her first great-grandbaby who is due next month to Sean and Natalie.
Margie and Joe were lifelong members South Knollwood Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at South Knollwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Knollwood Baptist Church, 1813 SW 29th, Topeka, KS 66611.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019