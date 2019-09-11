|
|
Marguerite (Schlink) Forst Marguerite (Schlink) Forst, 90, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was born August 1, 1929, in Frankfort, Kansas, the daughter of Garland and Ellen (Owen) Shineman. She received a High School Diploma in 1947 from Frankfort High School. She married Ralph Schlink on June 9, 1951, who would precede her in death after 40 years of marriage on April 17, 1992. She married George Forst on January 13, 1996.
Marguerite was employed by the Security Benefit Life Insurance Group for 30 years, retiring in 1988. Mrs. Forst was a member of the Saint Matthew Catholic Church, of Topeka. She enjoyed traveling and camping at Council Grove Reservoir. She was also described as an avid needlepoint artist.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Ralph Schlink, Brother, Homer Shineman Sister, Mary Jo Coats. She is survived by Husband, George R. Forst, Jr., Daughters, Barbara (Steve) Henry, Deborah Schlink (Tony), Sandra (Harold) Flickinger, 2 Grandchildren and 7 Great -Grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia, Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka, 3625 SW 29th St., Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614 or St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia, Topeka Kansas 66605.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019