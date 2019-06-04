Home

Marguerite V. Bond Obituary
Marguerite V. Bond Delia-Marguerite V. Bond, 96, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the St. Marys Manor in St. Marys.

She was born January 19, 1923 at Emmett the daughter of James and Justina Coon Clark. She grew up in the Emmett community.

Mrs. Bond was a homemaker and a farm wife. She lived in the Delia community many years.

On November 21, 1946 she was united in marriage to Oren R. Bond at Holton. He preceded her in death on January 13, 1991. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Francis and George Clark; two sisters, Monica Doll and Agnes Stein.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Robert Bond, Kingsville, MO. and Ronald Bond, Topeka; her daughter, Shirley Voight, Memphis, TN; a brother, John Clark, Emporia; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Interment will be in St. Clere Cemetery, Emmett. Mrs. Bond will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
