Maria A. "Toni" Cloud Maria A. "Toni" Cloud, 64, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To view Toni's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019