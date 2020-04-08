Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Maria Anne Zulaica Obituary
Maria Anne Zulaica Maria Anne Zulaica, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on April 5, 2020 at her home. Maria was born on April 23, 1946 in Hays, Kansas. Daughter of Arthur Zulaica and Mary L. Preston.

Maria graduated from the Kansas School of the Deaf.

Maria is preceded in death by both of her parents.

She is survived by her chihuahua Carmen.

Private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or to Most Pure Heart Catholic Church, and sent in care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603. To leave online condolences or fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
