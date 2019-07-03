|
Maria De Jesus Cruz Maria De Jesus Cruz, 74, of Topeka, Kansas. Passed away peacefully on June 26th 2019. Maria, daughter of Ignacio and Avelina Granado, loving wife of Juan G. Cruz. Survived by her sisters Carmen and Martha; children Eugenia, Juan, Luis, Mario, and Fernando; stepchildren Shirley, Rita and Alice; grand children and great-grand children. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Service will be held Saturday 6th, at 12:00PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 SW Kingsrow Topeka, Kansas
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019