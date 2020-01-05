|
|
Maria G. "Pana" Chavez, 90, of Topeka, died on January 3, 2020 at the House at Midland Care surrounded by her family. She was born on January 14, 1929 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Rito and Leonila (Mata) Valdivia.
Maria married Antonio "Tony" Chavez on September 27, 1947 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Topeka. He survives along with their children, Frank (Marsha) Chavez, Rosalie (Richard) Dominguez, Margaret (Gilbert) Rangel and Daniel Chavez, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. Other survivors include sisters, Lucy Martin (Calixto deceased), Susan (John) Perez, Monica (David) Matchett, Mary Ann (Carlos) Tejada, and brothers, Rito (Bertha) Valdivia, Angel (Mary) Valdivia, Raymundo Valdivia and sister-in-law, Karen (Tony, deceased) Valdivia. Maria was predeceased by sisters Herlinda Holmes, Victoria Campos, Angelina Valdivia, Hazel Rocha, Frances Hernandez, Carmen Torres and brother Tony Valdivia.
Maria was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and of the Altar Society. She enjoyed volunteering at their annual Fiesta and was well known for the pies she made and donated. Pana was a self-described "Farmer's Daughter" who enjoyed being outside planting flowers and sweeping the driveway of leaves and dust. She also enjoyed doing embroidery work.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Her family would like to thank the Midland Care staff for their service and support.
Maria will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed by the Altar Society at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020