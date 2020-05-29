Maria Urista
Maria Urista Maria Urista, 74, of Topeka, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020.

Maria will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. where a Legion of Mary Rosary will be recited in Spanish at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. If paying by credit card please call 785-354-7706.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
