Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
Maria Yavette Woods

Maria Yavette Woods Obituary
Maria Yavette Woods Maria Yavette Woods was born July 24, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas to Ernest and Betty Hodison. She was a graduate of Highland Park High School and a life-long Topeka resident.

Maria spent the last 37 years as a Mental Health Developmental Disability Technician for the Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka, Kansas.

As a member of Indiana Avenue Church of Christ, Maria was a preschool bible class teacher for over 10 years and was heavily involved in both the youth and women's ministries. She was a tremendous support to multiple individuals within the congregation. She deeply loved and cherished her family and adored her three granddaughters.

Maria had a keen sense of style and accessorized for every occasion. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and staying active. She was also an avid sports fan. If the Colts were playing, you knew she was watching. Maria was a giver. She encouraged others with her uplifting and calming spirit. If you knew her, you loved her.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Hodison.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Dallas N. Anderson (Montgomery, AL) and Rafael C. Woods (Atlanta, GA); her father, Ernest G. Hodison (Topeka, KS); siblings, Ernesto T. (Ginger) Hodison (Lawrence, KS) and Carol B. (Eric) Jones (Topeka, KS); three beloved grandchildren, Londyn, Sarai, and Braelynn; three nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; two great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Please visit Maria Yavette Woods' celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020
