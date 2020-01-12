|
Marian Elizabeth (McCauley) Weeks Marian Elizabeth McCauley Weeks, age 73, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 of complications from a bone marrow disorder. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Gerald Weeks (Jerry), whom she married on August 6, 1967. They spent almost 48 years of their lives together, having two daughters, Tonja West (Michael) of Lake Tahoe, California and Stephanie Bunten (William) of Topeka, Kansas, and four grandchildren, Hillary, Meredith, Elaine, and Suzanne, all of whom survive her. Jerry passed away unexpectedly in 2015 and since that time, she has missed him terribly and has looked forward to his welcoming arms.
Other survivors include her sister, Leisa Kite (Bert); and her brothers, David McCauley (Bonnie) and Donald McCauley, Sr. (Joyce, 2019). She was preceded in death by her parents, Riley Edward and Hallie Dodd McCauley; and her beloved sister, Elaine Saufley (Richard), who she has anxiously awaited seeing again.
Marian fondly remembered her days at Buffalo Gap High School in Staunton, Virginia, which she graduated from in 1964. She began her studies at Maryville College but upon meeting Jerry, she took a break to marry and have a family. When her daughters began school, she completed her Bachelors of Arts and Masters degrees and taught business in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas. She especially enjoyed her years of teaching at Fred T. Foard High School in Hickory, North Carolina.
The family is planning a private memorial service in Tennessee at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Maryville College, Advancement Office, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tennessee 37804.
Dove Southwest Chapel in Topeka, Kansas is assisting the family. To leave a special message for Marian's family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020