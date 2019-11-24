|
|
Marian I. Brown Marian I. Brown passed from her earthly life and into eternal life with Christ on November 19, 2019.
Marian was born on January 28, 1927 in Spokane WA to Hazel Davis and Frank M. Crawford.
She lived most of her young life in the Edmonton Alberta Canada area farming community. She was married to Jesse Junior Wright on July 30, 1946. As a result of a tragic tractor accident she was widowed in October 1951. In April 1956 she married Charles Edward Brown of rural Glasco, KS.
She is survived by 3 daughters; Mellany Sue Maxwell (Randy) of Topeka, Ks; Marietta Brown of Wakefield KS and Charlotte Porter (Terry) of Wichita Ks. She has 5 grandchildren: Brenda Ring (Larry) of Jeffersonville, IN; Jason Roenne (Heather) of Meriden, KS,; Charles Benson, Kevin Benson, and Terry Porter of Wichita; 5 great grandchildren; Ryan Ring of Jeffersonville, IN; Boyd and Jack Roenne of Manhattan, KS., Neva and Mellany Roenne of Meriden, KS.
Honoring Marian's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2021 SW. 29th St., Topeka, KS 66611. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019