Marian I. Killingsworth Marian I. Killingsworth, 84, Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She was born September 29, 1934, in Rocky Ford, Colorado, the daughter of Clarence and Grace (Morris) Teter. She graduated from Seaman High School.
Marian married Bill H. Killingsworth on July 3, 1952 at Forbes Airbase Chapel in Topeka. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children: Debbie (Rick) Dunkin, Scott Killingsworth, Lisa (Darrel) Hansford and Suzanne Anderson, all of Topeka; seven grandchildren: Jim (Tanya) Leuty, Stacey Dunkin, Andrew Hansford, Cassie (Josiah) Dierker, Lauren DeGraff, Trudy (Brett) Hoss and Justin (Ashley) Killingsworth; seven great-grandchildren, Shyenne Leuty, Dakota Leuty, Brenna Leuty, Ava Dierker, Aidan Killingsworth, Abel Killingsworth and Miabella Killingsworth.
Marian was a member of Countryside Christian Church for over 50 years. She loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed hobbies so much that she ran Marian's Craft Cupboard and Ala Carte Balloons. Marian was an avid KU basketball fan.
Memorial services will be 10am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Christian Church, 3635 NE K-4 Hwy Topeka, KS 66617. Dove Cremations & Funerals Southeast Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory of Marian or leave a message for her family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019