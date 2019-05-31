Home

Marian Klee Whitney Marian Klee Whitney, age 90, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 peacefully at her home with her daughter and family at her side. Marian was born July 6, 1928 the youngest of seven to Marshal and Elsie (Rickel) Larson in Hoyt, Kansas. She graduated from Hoyt High School in 1946 and later graduated from Clark's Business School. She married Frederick Whitney, he preceded her in death. Marian worked for the State of Kansas for the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control. She later owned and operated several restaurants. She also sold used furniture. Later in life she would be the night manager at Lexington Park Independent Living. She was a longstanding member of the Central Congregational Church. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Post #400 Ladies Auxiliary. She also was past president of the Women's Auxiliary at the former Moose Lodge #555. Marian was also very active with Meals on Wheels at the Papan's Landing location. She is survived by her daughter, Klee (John) Zaricky of Topeka; her niece, Beverly Carlson and her family from Topeka and her cat, Pumpkin.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
