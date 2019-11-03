|
|
Marian L. Busey Marian L. Busey, age 88, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.
Marian was born July 29, 1931, at Irving, to Elmer W. and Jeanie L. (Blass) Walker. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1949. On November 21, 1952, she married Earl H. Busey, Sr., at Bentonville, Arkansas. He passed away on April 10, 1995.
Marian was a loving, caring person who would do anything for anyone. If she knew you, you were family.
Survivors include her son Earl H. (Debbie) Busey, Jr., of Nevada, Missouri, Deborah Lynch of Wewahitchka, Florida, nine grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Busey, a daughter Mary Ann Busey, an infant grandson, Thomas Busey, a sister, Mabel Foster and three brothers; Howard Walker, George Walker and Benoni "PeeWee" Walker.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Blue Rapids with Pastor Troy Bowers officiating. Music is to include Kim Oatney singing "Beautiful Isle of Somewhere" and a congregational hymn of "Amazing Grace". The musician is Beverly Hedke. Casket Bearers include: Tim Busey, Aaron Keagy, Robert Busey, Jack Rogers, Bruce Gray and Brian Howard and an Honorary Bearer, Gaylord Howard. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019