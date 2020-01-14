Home

Marianne Haag

Marianne Haag Obituary
Marianne Haag OSAGE CITY- Marianne Haag, 89, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Health Care Resort in Topeka.

Marianne Waterman was born September 4, 1930 in Washington, Kansas, the daughter of George William and Laura Ellen (Day) Waterman. She graduated from Washington High School.

She was joined in marriage to George Haag. To this union, four children were born, Randy, Suellen, John and Lisa. She was a homemaker and housewife to her family.

Marianne will be forever remembered by her son, Randy Haag of Osage City; a daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Kongs of Topeka; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; a daughter, Suellen and a son, John.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
