Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Marie Carolina Ortiz

Marie Carolina Ortiz Obituary
Marie Carolina Ortiz Marie Carolina Ortiz, 80, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Cremation has taken place and as per Marie's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To view Marie's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
