|
|
Marie Carolina Ortiz Marie Carolina Ortiz, 80, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
Cremation has taken place and as per Marie's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
To view Marie's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019