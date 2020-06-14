Marie (Gudenkauf) Cleland Marie "Gudenkauf" Cleland, 84, of Seneca, Kansas, died June 11, 2020 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca. Marie was married to Shirley Cleland and he died on January 3, 2015.
She is survived by her children Charles Cleland and Shirley Schraad both of Seneca. Brother and sisters. Gene Gudenkauf, Maxine Koehler, Joann Mitchell, Vivian Martin, Betty Hermesch, Janell Niehues
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca. Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.