Marie M. Putnam Marie Maxine (Rothberger) Putnam, 91, of Carbondale, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was born July 14, 1928, in Eudora, Kansas, the daughter of Max and Katherine Elizabeth (Eder) Rothberger. She was a 1946 graduate of Eudora High School and Stormont-Vail School of Nursing in Topeka in 1974. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree of Health Care Management from Ottawa University, her Master's in Education from Kansas State University and received her Educational Specialist Degree from Pittsburg State University.
Marie was a Registered Nurse for Topeka State Hospital, Memorial Hospital and then began her career as a Practical Nursing Instructor at Kaw Area Technical School, later an instructor for the Stormont-Vail School of Nursing, and most recently the Coordinator of Nursing Services at Topeka Public Schools, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nurses and Pittsburg State Alumni Association.
Marie married Charles "Charlie" E. Putnam on July 6, 1946 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2010. Survivors include her three children, Dr. Julie K. Putnam of Carbondale, Dr. Michael C. Putnam of Topeka and Lori M. Vawter, and her husband Rick of Wakarusa, KS; one grandson, Andy Vawter of Wakarusa, KS; her canine companions, Elizabeth, Sophie, Jenni and Itsy; and her feline companion, Mrs. Cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Leo Rothberger.
Marie never met a stranger and enjoyed interacting with others. She possessed a great sense of humor and always had a wonderful smile. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and provided knitting classes in her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019